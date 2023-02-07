China Did Not Donate New Parly Building, Says Mliswa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Norton legislator Temba Mliswa breathed fire in parliament recently, accusing the government of paying the Chinese government with lithium for building the new parliament building in Mt Hampden.

Speaking in parliament last week, Mliswa dispelled state claims that the new parliament building was a donation from China.

Mliswa said the Chinese are taking lithium worth US$153 million which is far more than what they invested in the new parliament building.

“Let me also go to the Parliament itself, which is a beautiful Parliament. I am not worried who built it but at what cost? We are all celebrating how great the Parliament is, but at what cost? There is nothing that is beautiful that comes for free.

“There is no grant that is given for free. You now know that when they give it for free, they are taking Manhize which is worth USD153 million. Could we not have mined our resources and make that money to build our own? To us, let us not be excited about sitting in a Parliament which comes with a cost. There is no-one who will ever give you anything for free. In Shona they say, itsitsi dzei kubvisa mwana wemvana madzihwa? Inini munondiziva kuti handina kuroora, mukaona ndakubvisa mwana wemvana madzihwa, chii chandirikutsvaga? Ndakudaka mai vacho. Saka hazviuye mahara,” said Mliswa.

#zecwatch @CccNap You are so right @TembaMliswa, we Zimbabwe🇿🇼citizens need to know how much of our future has been mortgaged for a song without our consent. How much of our rare mineral rights have been given for private& personal gain? How much debt has been taken in our name? pic.twitter.com/dKtxYETv2u — CCCNap (@CccNap) February 5, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...