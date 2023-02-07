ED Off To Visit World’s Longest Serving Dictator

Spread the love

By Jane Mlambo| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left the country for a State Visit to Equatorial Guinea.

Mnangagwa’s visit follows the re-election of that country’s President Theodore Obiang Ngema Mbasogo in November 2022.

Ngema Mbasogo has been at the helm of Equatorial Guinea since 1968 and is the longest serving president in the world.

Mnangagwa has since assuming power in November 2017 through a military coup associated himself with dictatorial leaders including Alexander Lukashenko who has been at the helm of Belarus since 1994 and is now referred to as Europe’s last dictator.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...