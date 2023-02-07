Wadyajena Cleared

By A Correspondent- Harare regional magistrate Taurai Manuwere has ruled that Gokwe Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF) has no case to answer in a matter he was accused of money-laundering and fraud charges involving US$5,8 million.

Manuwere said the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) failed to prove how Wadyajena performed the illegal transactions from countries such as the United States (US), Holland and Mauritius.

The regional magistrate then removed Wadyajena from remand saying Zacc had no case, adding that they arrested the legislator to investigate him.

Wadyajena was represented by Oliver Marwa and was being charged together with his firm Mayor Logistics, Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) bosses Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Chiedza Danha, as well as Moncrois PowerPoint Company.

They were all removed from remand.

“The factors the court found in this application is the extent of delay, the reason for delay, the seriousness of the charge, the prejudice of the State, and the adverse interest of the public. This is a clear case and the refusal of remand should be granted, the accused persons have been on remand for more than six months,” Manuwere said, adding that the State had asked for a month from August last year to complete their investigations, but had failed.

Manuwere said the accused could not be kept in remand as it was unknown when the State would conclude its extra-territorial investigations.

-newsday

