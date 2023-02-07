West Property Reaffirms Vision “1 Billion Bricks By 2050”

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The construction of 112 “Dubai style” apartment units at Millennium Heights Block 3 is progressing well with work now on the superstructure.

The four-storey affordable lifestyle block will be ready by the second quarter of 2024 paving way for Block 4 which will have six cascading floors and 86 apartment units with studio to three bedroom units on offer.

Block 3 is almost sold out while sales for block 4 have begun and is moving fast.

At least 1000 apartments units are planned for Millennium Heights over a 10 year construction period.

Each apartment brings with it unique features that differentiate it with the rest to avoid monotony and to bring diversity in architectural designs.

During a recent event to mark the handover of block 2 last December, West Property CEO Mr Kenneth Sharpe said his company was “reaffirming the reality of our vision to lay 1 billion bricks by 2050”.

Said Sharpe:

“We are certainly playing our part in rebuilding Zimbabwe and contributing towards the middle income society by 2030.

Our punchline is “Bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe’’. We want the same beauty and splendour that attracts visitors to Dubai to be experienced here in Zimbabwe.”



Sharpe said West Property was building safe gated community neighbourhoods where people can live, work, play and shop in as well as amenities that include sports facilities for tennis, swimming, running, and walking tracks, braai areas, crèche, church, co working spaces, shopping malls, internet connectivity and green energy in the form of solar energy and above all a royal experience to live in style.

The blocks of apartments adorn the Millennium Park, one of the company’s largest mixed use lifestyle estates that includes Millennium Heights, Pokugara Residential Estate, the Mall of Zimbabwe and several office parks combining the live, work, play and shop concept in one area.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...