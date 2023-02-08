Man Imposes Self On Neighbour

A 42-YEAR-OLD Hatcliffe Extension man was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly rɑp!ng his 21-year-old mentally challenged neighbour.

He is currently detained at Borrowdale Police Station awaiting court appearance.

Laison Chitumbwi initially pr0p0sed l0ve to the woman, but she turned him down.

It is reported that Chitumbwi then started sneaking into his neighbour’s house each time she was alone and would rɑpǝ her.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest saying the victim has since been referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.

“Police are investigating a case involving a mentally challenged woman who is reported to have been rɑpǝd several times by her neighbour.

“Circumstances are that sometime in January, the accused person went to the victim’s house when she was alone and pr0p0sed l0ve to her, but she turned down his advances,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Accused person went back for the second time and found the victim alone and lied that he wanted to mɑrry her. He dragged her into the house, locked the door and rɑpǝd her once without pr0tection.

“He continued to visit the victim whenever she was alone and rɑpǝ her. The matter came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to her grandmother leading to the arrest of the suspect,” he said.

— HMetro

