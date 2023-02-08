Woman Stalks Hubby’s Lover

By A Correspondent- A Harare woman has warned her husbɑnd’s girlfriǝnd to stay away from him.

Alice Kundishona took her l0ver’s wife, Rumbidzai Masiringota, to court accusing her of disturbing her peace by insulting, threatening and stalking her.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted Alice’s application.

She threatens and insults me every time she comes across me. She is also sending people to stalk me and I don’t like it,” she said.

Responding to Alice’s accusations, Rumbidzai opposed the application, stating that Alice should instead stay away from her husbɑnd.

I went to her and warned her to stay away from my husbɑnd after finding out that she was the one disturbing my mɑrriɑgǝ and peace.

“We stay in the same neighbourhood and she does this to provoke me,” she said.

Magistrate Chibindi told Rumbidzai that she is committing an offence and should approach her husbɑnd and not the girlfriǝnd.

— HMetro

