ZBC Journalist Succumbs To Kidney Failure

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) journalist, Tinashe Rupende has died.

Rupende (38) who was the Midlands Bureau cameraman, succumbed to kidney failure at Gweru Provincial Hospital on Monday night after a long battle with renal disease.

Scores of journalists, dignitaries and others who worked with the late Rupende gathered in Gweru where they paid their last respects.

Chief Mourner at the funeral wake, Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Senator Larry Mavima described the late Rupende as a dedicated and patriotic journalist who was prepared to serve.

We lost a dedicated journalist who was always ready to serve his nation despite being down. We always came to pick him up to go long distances like Gokwe and anywhere in the province and he was always there. He was a dedicated journalist who was always there when we needed his services. I am pleased to say he served his nation with pride up until his untimely death,” said Senator Mavima.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...