Indian High Court Judge Says Demolition Of House By Police Was A Crime, Orders Compensation

An Indian High Court judge in the below video orders that the police assisted demolition of a woman’s property was criminal of which compensation must now be paid.

The Patna High Court jurist states that Bihar police acted in cohoots with a land mafia to evict the woman. VIDEO:

