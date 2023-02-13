Tsvangirai Brother Joins Zanu PF

By- Brother to the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Collins, has joined Zanu PF.

Collins Tsvangirai was paraded by Zanu PF when President Emmerson Mnangagwa welcomed him to the ruling party on Saturday.

Mnangagwa received Collins and scores of other new members as part of ZANU PF’s “Huyai Kumusha Come Home Buyanini Ekhaya Muze Kumunzi” event held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Saturday.

Tsvangirai, former MDC MP for Masvingo Urban Tongai Matutu, former Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) spokesperson Tatenda Mandondo, former MDC MP for Kwekwe Central Blessing Chebundo, and former MDC Alliance Deputy Treasurer General Lillian Timveous were among them who were welcomed to ZANU PF.

Tsvangirai’s defection from the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC Alliance was confirmed last week while Chebundo and Timveous defected to ZANU PF a few years ago.

Addressing the gathering, Mnangagwa said ZANU PF structures should prepare themselves for an influx of former opposition supporters. NewZimbabwe.comquoted Mnangagwa as saying:

Go and tell people that the revolution is ongoing and unstoppable. ZANU PF chitima chakafanana nenzou inongopfuura pamusha ichingo famba ichingo famba.

Under ZANU PF there is no small idea that is excluded from helping to uplift our people.

No one is more important than the other. Iye waunoshora anofema mweya waunofema.

