Video: Passion Java Impregnated Me – Yolanda Makaya

Tinashe Sambiri

Hilary Makaya’s sister Yolanda has sensationally pointed out that she was impregnated by controversial preacher Passion Java.

In a video footage, Yolanda accuses Java of manipulating her…

” He preys on unsuspecting women. He ( Passion Java) is a predator. I am totally confused , please help me. I am pregnant for the man of God, the one called Passion Java.

Now he wants to kill our baby.This so called man of God is cunning.”

