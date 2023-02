Magistrate Snakes Into A Prosecutor Against Biti

By Farai D Hove | Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guriro caused a scene in court today when she transformed self into a second prosecutor against barrister Tendai Biti.

She made Biti plead to unconstitutional charges. She thus became an additional prosecutor during her own hearing.

We are currently in Court were Magistrate Guriro just forced Hon. @BitiTendai to plead to Unconstitutional charges. The magistrate must never descend into the arena and must be impartial, evidently Hon @BitiTendai is facing 2 prosecutors, this defeats the right to a fair trial. pic.twitter.com/jGxN5Msxsq — Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo (@EmmanuelGumbo_) February 17, 2023

