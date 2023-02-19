Mining: Do It The Formal Way

Business Correspondent| Below are guidelines one can follow after registering a mine with the country’s relevant office…

Steps to operating a mine after registration in order

1 appoint a manager

This is a process where you appoint a manager at ministry of mines by filling a form that is supplied by ministry of mines

You need your ID plus ID of persons to be appointed plus certificate of registration of mine plus last inspection certificate.

2 appointment of blaster

Is hiring someone with knowledge experience and recognized training and relevant blasting license through the ministry of mines .

3 apply for explosives storage and purchase licenses after your magazine have been inspected and approved.

4 magazine room it’s a special room built for storing explosives.

5 mine register where all employees are registered with full details.

6 Environmental impact assessment depending on level of operation an EIA is necessary that is done through ministry of mines by a consultant

7 Returns will be covered separately

8 EMA report will be covered in detail with Returns

9 gold registration.

10 mining books and information will be covered separately.

For more information

Call /WhatsApp 0774028830 for more

Facebook: Gold Mining Consultancy Zimbabwe

Website: https://www.threewingersenterprises.com

