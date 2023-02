Mnangagwa Crashes Into Chiwenga’s Breath Space Arriving from Ethiopia

ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa crashed into his Deputy Constantino Chiwenga at the RGM Airport upon touching down from his Ethiopia trip, yesterday. The dangerous body contact (pictures) comes as Zimbabwe was hit by a fresh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement could not be obtained at the time of writing. PICTURES

