Authorities Condemn Four Stadiums

Four local stadiums have been condemned ahead of the new Castle Lager Premiership season.

The 2023 campaign is set to start in March and the authorities have been holding preliminary inspection at the match venues that have been lined up for use in the new term.

Four of the nine grounds that underwent the first round of inspection were condemned.

According to The Chronicle, the inspectors noted major concerns at the Colliery Stadium, Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, Rusape’s Vengere and ZPC Kariba’s home ground Nyamhunga.

Zvishavane’s Mandava Stadium that houses champions FC Platinum as well as Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Baobab Stadium have minor issues to be attended to relating to the playing surface.

“Preliminary stadium inspections have been done and stadium owners were told the areas to attend ahead of the final inspection which will be done next week. At most of the facilities it was noted that the playing surface and dressing rooms needed to be worked on.

“Urgent stadium renovations are needed for the Colliery Stadium, Nyamhunga, Sakubva and Vengere. A report will be sent to the First Instance Body, the licencing board after the final inspection,” reads a statement from the grounds experts, as cited by the publication.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

