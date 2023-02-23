Mnangagwa Says I Didn’t At All Work In A Law Firm In 1970s

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced saying he did not obtain employment at all after leaving school in the 1970s, contrary to reports that say he worked in a law firm.

Mnangagwa said he went straight to the war front, as conjoined by reports from established war veterans who reveal that although he did join the war effort in 1977, he did not fight at all, but was imposed by the late President Robert Mugabe. The below 2nd video, has senior War Veteran, Karen Kazingizi indicating that he was responsible for causing divisions in the party, creating factions that continue in splits that never end. VIDEO

Emmerson Mnangagwa says he didn't at all work in a law firm in the 70s, just as he adds that as soon as he left school he joined the war, during a time he however also doesn't deny statements by fellow war veterans that he did not fight at all during the liberation struggle. pic.twitter.com/aLRh46JYn5 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 23, 2023

In the below confession, Mnangagwa is actually indicating that he has neither work nor war experience.

