Mai Kirifodhi Beats Mama Vee To Bag Two NAMA Awards

Commedian Theo Chigumira has won the People’s Choice award over Dorcas Moyo and Alick Macheso.

This award came as his second Nama after winning outstanding Commedian on the same night.

Theo is well known for his comedy skits as mai Kirifodhi and adding to his accolades has been a great achievement in this race.

Many have applauded this artist on his amazing work and achieving this milestoneOther winners included Freeman, Leo Magozz, Dorcas Moyo and many more.

