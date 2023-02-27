ZimEye
In the upcoming @AlJazeera investigative, ED's ambassador, Uebert Angel leaks everything on smuggling money and even people in his luggage between UK and Zim, abusing his diplomatic passport. Coming out in March, it is the most the comprehensive featuring a total 4 top smugglers pic.twitter.com/xXIUjK9mka— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 27, 2023
