Mourinho Fumes Over Red Card

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has threatened a legal action after receiving a red card in the 2-1 loss against Cremonese in the Serie A.

Mourinho was sent off after exchanging harsh words with fourth official Marco Serra, prompting referee Marco Piccinini to give him his marching orders.

However, the Roma boss revealed in the post-game press conference that he was provoked by Serra who wasn’t able to take accountability for his actions.

“For the first time in my career a referee has spoken to me in an unjustifiable way,” the gaffer said.

“I’m not crazy. And to have the reaction I had is because something happened. I need to know now if I can do something from a legal point of view.”

He added: “Piccinini gave me the red because the fourth official told him so. But the fourth official doesn’t have the honesty to also tell him what he told me, how he treated me and what provoked my reaction.”

Following the loss, Roma remained fifth in the table with 44 points, one point behind fourth-placed Lazio.

The win was Cremonese’s first victory in Italy’s top league since March 1996, moving them up one place to 19th in Serie A.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

