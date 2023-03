Mai TT Arrested For Fraud

By- Socialite Felistus Murata, AKA Mai TT has been arrested.

Mai TT is set to appear before the court facing fraud charges.

The state media report that Mai TT borrowed money from a local loan shark and gave collateral using a car she had hired.

She faces two fraud charges.

-More to come

