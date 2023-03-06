Firmino Yet To Speak On Future

Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after deciding against signing a new contract.

The Brazilian striker’s current deal is set to expire in June this year.

According to Sky Sports, the 31-year-old striker has already told coach Jurgen Klopp about his decision. He personally communicated his intentions with the gaffer and had positive talks with him on Friday.

The decision to leave the club has been informed despite Klopp’s desire to retain the player beyond this summer.

Firmino arrived at Liverpool in 2015 from Hoffenheim in a £21.3m deal.

He has scored 107 goals and provided 78 assists in 352 appearances, forming a formidable partnership with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who is now at Bayern Munich.

The forward has won seven titles with Liverpool, among them the Champions League in the 2018/19 season and the Premier League title a year later.

Meanwhile, Firmino hasn’t revealed his next.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

