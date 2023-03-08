Mliswa Salutes Women On International Day

International Women’s Day 2023 #IWD2023 #EmbraceEquity.

By Hon Temba Mliswa | On this day, March 8th 2023, we recognise International Women’s Day, where we are reminded and celebrate the great strides women are making to positively impact society.

This year’s theme, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” focuses on the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and developmental needs of women and girls.

The IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme aims at developing conversations about why “equal opportunities are no longer enough”, often they can be more exclusionary, rather than inclusive.

Equality is based on the belief that all people should have the same opportunities for a happy life. Equity is linked to the ideal that success is based on personal efforts and not social status.

Equity acknowledges that people don’t begin life in the same place, and that circumstances can make it more difficult for people to achieve the same goals.

So on this IWD2023, as we #EmbraceEquity we acknowledge the power of women in Norton, Zimbabwe and the world over as we never forget the great words of Abraham Lincoln, _*“All that I am or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother”_* I wish you all a beautiful day! 🌺

