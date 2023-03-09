Two Pupils Killed, Several Injured In South African Accident

Two pupils were killed and several others injured in an accident involving two minibus taxis and a truck on the N4 between Vosman and Emalahleni in Mpumalanga. Department of Community Safety Security and Liaison’s Moeti Mmusi said allegations were that one of the taxis may have stopped or slowed down on the road while the truck was already too close.

“The truck subsequently hit the taxi on the rear, and the taxi then went to collide into the rear of the minibus that was in front. All vehicles were travelling in the same direction,” said Mmusi.

– Botho Molosankwe

-News24

