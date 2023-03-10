Lobels CEO Hauled To Court Over R_ape

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Lobels Biscuits’ chief operations officer (CEO), Andrew Dinhidza, has been taken to court facing nine counts of rape and sexually harassing subordinates.

Dinhidza appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Joseph Mabeza yesterday, NewsDay reported.

A female employee told the court that in March 2021, she was fired for attending to her sick child.

Dinhidza then demanded sexual favours for her to get her job back

She was allegedly raped by Dinhidza. She underwent a medical evaluation, and a report was created.

In a different instance, which allegedly occurred in 2020, Dinhidza allegedly sought sex in exchange for full-time employment from a contract employee who had been with the business since 2009.

A female employee testified in another count that Dinhidza sexually assaulted her sometime in 2013 after she went to his office to find out why her husband had been fired.

Dinhidza, Lobels Biscuits’ human resources manager at that time, allegedly sexually assaulted her and gave her husband a job back.

Mary Nyika of Macharaga Law Chambers represented the workers.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...