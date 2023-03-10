ZimEye
Today @WalpeAcademy Executive Director @StarDewah filed an application at the High Court challenging the Constitutionality of Section 47(4) of the Customs and Excise Act as well as Sections 13,25,26 and 33 of the Censhorship Act which criminalise the possession of, importation pic.twitter.com/D6Mpo6j2jw— Women's Academy for Leadership (@WalpeAcademy) March 9, 2023
And use of sex devices. She argued that it infringes on women's right to personal and private pleasure as well as their own body autonomy. She is being represented by Rudo Magundani and Fidelis Manyuchi of Scanlen and Holderness. #LetsGo5050 #EmbraceEquity #CSW67 #IWD2023
