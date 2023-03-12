VP Issues Death Threat Over Al Jazeera Documentary: TaffyTheman Skit Vid

By Showbiz Reporter | What’s going on in the Vice President’s mind? In the video below, Vice President Tafengwa issues a death threat over the imminent Al Jazeera documentary GOLDMAFIA.

VP Tafengwa stops his speech in Pumula to announce that there will be consequences over the Al Jazeera documentary. He adds saying the film is leaving Zimbabwe suffering debilitating effects. He then says those behind it must get a life insurance policy before it’s too late.

The VP ends his speech by saying God Bless Pumura, and sings Lovemore Majaivana’s umoyo wami!

AL JAZEERA DOCUMENTARY GETS MAJOR 200K FUNDING BOOST | BRETT vs WILBERT | TAFFYTHEMAN https://t.co/rkS9hiFnol — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 11, 2023

