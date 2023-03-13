Man Killed For Asking for A Cig

A 62-year-old man was killed following a misunderstanding at a funeral in Bikita, while another was killed in Chivi after asking for a cigarette.



In Bikita, police have since arrested one suspect. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

“Police in Bikita arrested Vetengeni Kwaramba aged 34 in connection with a case of murder in which Webster Mhembere aged 62 died whilst admitted at Masvingo General Hospital after he was pinned to the ground and strangled by Vetengeni Kwaramba,” he said.

“The incident took place during a funeral service at Romberai Village, Chief Mazungunye on March 8, 2023. The victim had asked the suspect to return his burdizzo which he had taken.”

Detectives in Masvingo also arrested Paul Regedzai (35) in connection with a case of murder in which Sylvester Makina (35) died whilst admitted to Masvingo Provincial Hospital after Regedzai attacked him together with his accomplice, Takudzwa Mariko (24), who is at large.

The incident took place at Mhandamabwe Business Centre, Chivi, on March 7.

The suspects allegedly slapped the victim on the face, hit him with a brick on the neck and kicked him several times on the back and neck after he had asked for a cigarette from Mariko.

Police in Gwanda Urban have arrested Culture Nare (24) in connection with a case of murder in which Thandazani Moyo (49) died on admission at Gwanda Provincial Hospital after being slapped on the face by Nare.

The incident took place following an altercation during a beer drinking spree at Mopane Compound, Gwanda, on March 10.

In Fort Rixon, police are appealing for information which may assist in the arrest of Bongani Nyandeni, Irvine Tembo and Ngwazi Nyandeni, in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred near Kombo Village 6 Business Centre, in Fort Rixon.

The suspects allegedly assaulted the complainant on the head with wooden logs, accusing him of having an affair with Irvine Tembo’s ex-girlfriend.

In Kezi, police are also investigating a case of baby dumping, alternatively, unlawful termination of pregnancy following the discovery of an approximately 24-week-old human foetus that was carried by a dog along the Maphisa-Sun Yet Sen Road near Mahetshe Village, Maphisa.- state media

