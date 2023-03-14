VP Chiwenga, ED Bhora Musango 2023 Letter

– UNEDITED-

H.E President Mnangagwa

V.P C.D.G.N Chiwenga

Min of Home Affairs Kazemb

CGP T.G Matanga

Badger – B.D Dube

Ref:- Bhora Musango Option by Buchwa Support Unit Members due to Malicious Long-illtreatment by OICs,Dispol Buchwa District.

We write to you all to express our disappointments here at Buchwa District Headquarters,our normal deployment period is 42 Days but we are forced to extend due to mal-administration by this Silly-Useless-Unprofessional type of Command you gave us in Buchwa.We expect a balance between our Duties and Welfare but that’s not the Case here in Buchwa.Our Old Dispol is always after Love with Civilians arround various places surrounding Buchwa ie Polant,Ingezi,Vugwi to mention but a few hence he doesn’t have focus for Work issues concerning our Welfare ,what type of a Silly and Useless Dispol you gave us ,he is abusing that Newly acquired Sub-Aqua Ford Ranger vehicle at times Sub-Aqua guys are delaying in attending Critical Scenes whilst the vehicles is busy with the Dispol at Fishing or Mahure or kunodhakwa zvake ,his Liutenant Supt Vurayayi was recently assaulted at Polant abatwa neMukadzi wemunhu aineAmbulance yeCamp Clinic a Nissan NP300 hence tarnishing Buchwa District.

Right now we are heading towards Watershed 2023 Elections,Our President is preaching Patriotism,No To Corruption at all Corners but Buchwa District what can stop us from voting for CCC coz of the type treatment we are receiving from these three Devils,just imagine we have been on Deployment since last year then we came here and this silly command selected people and grouped them as Mike Troop, Whisky Troop, Chikorokoza Ngachipere,VVIP , Parkgate but at Whisky Troop they called us for Pre-Annual Inspection Parade only but upon granting of Time-Off we were re-grouped and made not to go for Time-Off only those for Chikorokoza Ngachipere just because We refused to give them Bribe or Corruption monies for grant of Time-Off.Right now on Wednesday,those for Operation Chikorokoza only were made to fill pot-holes from DHQ to Buchwa Shops by Supt Vurayayi saying the instruction was from Dispol but he told our Officers In Charge for Chikorokoza Ngachipere Zvishavane, Shurugwi and Kwekwe and said this is a delaying tactic for you all to organize yourselves moita zvinoitwa.After having done nothing because we don’t have the requested monies to find these Silly Grandfathers’ pockets,they dragged us to PUC to conduct Public Order lessons we already did last year but to our surprise PUC detail a Sgt I can’t mention his name on condition of anonymity confessed that PUC doesn’t have any programs with Mike Troop, Whisky Troop, Chikorokoza, VVIP, Parkgate but only for 38 Officers and Members who didn’t participated in 2022 Public Order session but the process went on coz it was only Pressure for us to shake-up,pannick and give them monies.We don’t have the monies isusu,taitumira US$30 for Superintendents each then US$40 for Dispol himself on various intervals on pressure basis because they do have the sole belief that we get monies at Chikorokoza yet not,we fund for the purchase of Batteries, Wheels etc then they demand monies on top of that,what a silly mess you Country Fore-Fathers,why can’t you maintain that policy of dismissing all those who have attained 50yrs of Age in ZRP coz they are not yet focussing on your sole instructed business but funding their pockets hanzi Taakuroverakuenda Saka ngavaende vasativarova coz they are destroying you gradually.Just imagine I am receiving numerous calls now whilst am Home hanzi Huya neMari tipe Mashefu ndiwe watomisa Off yevanhu ,I have switched off my Phone coz of that pressure.Yatakakupai iyoyo it’s enough VaMbwa imi nxaaa we need Time-Off to attend to our Families on preparation for Retirement,Enough is Enough ,if nothing is done then kuDHQ ikoko we shall make a Demonstration in pursuit of Mari dzedu dzamakatora,our Money yamakatora,hamunyare here kuramba muchitipa pressure for our Monies ,hee you will be on Standby then Monday we will see kuti we devide you into two Groups ,you think Monday we will have given you Money toiwanepi isusu ,we don’t have Corruption Companies which give us monies So enough is enough Mashefu muchanzwa kuti kuBuchwa Chachaya ,we need Time Off to attend to our Families,Homes etc not kunetswa neMbwa idzi or else we will vote for Opposition coz this type of Command are a combination of Destroyers,Rebels,Corrupt Opportunists ,if they are tired of supporting the Gvt of the day they better resign paving way for Patriots with Gvt policies at Heart not these who craft their Own policies for the sake of Corruption.Nehwasvi,Vurayayi,Mahwendepi,Sakukwanya nevamwe hatichavada coz of Corruption rimwe rinofira mahara one day,makatora Mari dzedu imimi muchitibira,takabirwa Mari yekwaMatutu uko naSakukwanya hanzi ndapa Dispol yet lying then today we are suffering after 86 Days on Deployment,Buchwa has got a Standby Team but we have been piled there for the reason to give them monies Nxaa To Hell vaMbwa imimi you think you untouchable,VP Chiwenga please these people vanetsa.We are being Infringed of our Rights.Chipwava and Zveshure vekuBuchwa Operations ndivo vanobatsira kurongwa kwekutorwa Mari dzedu kana pasina Mari votumwa kuti Hakuna Off etc What a Mercy.We are tired,Enough is Enough,Fuel ikavepo inotambiswa thereafter tagarisa hatichapiwa Off Saka toshandasei nyange ndimiwo.President we want Time Off not kumbinyikidzwa nevanhu vanogadzira maPolicies avo like Nehwasvi, Vurayayi, Mahwendepi etc vanotonetsera Mari yet Salary haikwane but they want our Monies kutibata ,hanzi naInspector wataivenaye Shurugwi hanzi Vakomana isai mbijana ndowedzera then towana kunoona Mashefu coz ndozvavataura Nxaaa To Hell enda unovapa yako kana unayo Mari yekupa Mabonga asingadekusiya Basa kudakufira paBasa nxaaa.This type of Command yanetsa,yashungurudza even Member ikafa they remain silent,no Assistance,they love us whilst on Deployment but on Welfare issues they disappear kuenda kuChihure,Fishing etc wotoshaya kuti What are we going .Dzingai Imbwa idzi We need focussed Command.We need Time Off urgently coz we spent 86 days,we are not entitled to buy Time Off but to rest Ok.HE please push that Badger to act otherwise don’t count Votes at Buchwa coz we are tired of this Mess ,We like our Work,Gvt etc but our focus is now diversed,we are fade-up.

Just imagine kushaiswa Off coz we are to pay Monies to an Elderly,Whiteheaded person Nxaaa that’s shit indeed .This mist cease ,kana matadzakuita Action tojamuka Buchwa District just because of the Command.Badger knows kuti Buchwa haina Command akambotaura last time.

No To Corruption,No To Infringement of Our Welfare,Rights ,Demanding of Bribe Monies ,No To Corruption Chains at Ops Buchwa .We need new crop of Commanders etc if No Action you will see Ok

We hope for Action before Monday coz it’s now too much Ok.We have been silent but they think they are doing the right thing yet tarnishing Gvt,ZRP, Destroying our young families.

This must Stop Now Now Nxaaa,Buchwa is now like a Prison Nxaa To Hell vanaMbwa ava mhani

Thank you your Excellence

We expect a change in Buchwa,We need to go for Time Off not to serve Jail Sentences for Offences we didn’t committed,We don’t have to buy Time Off Ok.

Tanzwa veduweee pindirai,muchanzwa kuti Pfuti dzashanda kuno kupfura Imbwa idzi dzanetsa.Everything vanoda Mari aaah toiwanepi isusu,we don’t have Such dependants who are employed Ok.Tinoda Off yedu now now now kana musingade nayo regedzai not kutipa pressure hakuna Mari yandinouya nayo inini handina Mari yemunhu.Sungai kana muchisunga ndouya pandinodira buritsai Awol Radio kuti ndarambakuuya neMari Mbwa dzevanhu Kunyimira vanhu Off kuti ndatadzakuuya neMari yaani Mari yacho,CGP or Badger or President akati tofanirwakutenga Off here or kupiwa.Now 86days on deployment then you demand Mari from us mukwane imimi Nxaaa.To Hell Makudo eVanhu,endai kunorera Vazukulu kana musingachade Basa Fusekeeeee

Yours

Disgruntled Members of Buchwa

