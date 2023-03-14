Zanu PF Thugs Bash ZEC Workers For Wearing Yellow

By- Zanu PF activists on Monday beat up seven Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) employees in Epworth for wearing yellow reflectors while conducting voter education.

Police have not taken action against the acts of political violence by these Zanu PF thugs, resulting in the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum calling on the authorities to investigate this case.

The Forum said:

7 Zimbabwe Electoral Commission staffers were assaulted by ZANU-PF activists in Epworth on 13 March for wearing yellow reflectors while conducting voter education in the dormitory town.

They were bundled in a combi and assaulted by the activists led by Kudakwashe Damison, a ZANU-PF losing candidate in the 2018 polls, before being dumped at Epworth Police Station.

ZEC on Sunday, 12 March commenced a mobile voter registration exercise ahead of the 2023 general elections.

ZEC said that the outreach will take place at over 21 000 centres nationwide until March.

Prospective voters are required to carry their Identity Card – metal, plastic or waiting pass with the holder’s picture – or a valid passport.

Proof of residence is required but where a prospective voter does not have one, they can sign an affidavit at the registration centre.

