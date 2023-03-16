Stranger From Berlin

THE REGULAR STRANGER FROM EAST BERLIN.

By Collen Kajokoto | One night outside a book reading hall,

I met a lady in black coat standing ,

For books she wanted nothing to swap,

But I really wanted some directions.

“Got any time?” asked I.

For that’s how I’ll start my chat.

“No Taxi here!” said the lady.

She seemed to find it quite gentle.

“Over there we got to go ,

I’ll guide you a very fine walk .

I will not your destination require

I’d rather your dominion inquire.”

The woman blinked radiantly thrice.

She seemed exceptionally regular,

And her manner was strangely amused.

She wasn’t what I would call irregular,

Great courage she noticeably oozed.

Like others, she thought I was odd,

Some say I’m a bit boxed.

Still she gave me a courteous nod,

As if she thought I was plenty nobel.

So in search of my Uber we departed,

But before the driver could arrive,

The lady uttered sweetly full-hearted,

“We can meet again I believe.”

“Coffee, beer, we shall find.

You must now open your mind,

And get down Sunday to east Berlin “.

So to east Berlin Cafe I decided to go,

In search of the ally I craved.

The wind it did eerily blow.

But I felt that the day could be saved.

There only one cafe selling hot brew,

Black coffee in many shades.

There I entered to get a treat.

Coffee drinkers filled scattered from many trades.

I was greeted by a peculiar lady,

She seemed to be rather cosy

I couldn’t help thinking she might be quite witty.

I wondered if she was palaced.

Before I could open my mouth,

She whispered,

“For you, I have some beers!”

Both wanted an English bar talk.

I headed towards her, to the south chase,

Past the footbridge and some church.

“But how did you know?” I asked,

“Do you want beer or not?” she did say.

Silently, the wise waters she passed.

Then cheered before I could pay.

As I sat away from Anna’s breath

It satisfied my heart like Germany bread!

Her skin smelt like lemons in black tea!

The night closed in jealously swift

It saddened to hug and say goodbye .

“Maita basa”,were her last words

And she was swallowed into the night .

By Collen Kajokoto

©collenkajokoto

– The author lives in exile in Germany.

