Bishop Dies Day After Celebrating Birthday

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Gokwe-based Roman Catholic Church Bishop died a day after celebrating his 83rd birthday.

Bishop Emeritus Angelo Floro died on Tuesday at Gweru General Hospital. H-Metro quoted a source as saying:

We are saddened by this development. Chikonzero chaita kuti vashaike nhasi hapana anoziva sezvo nezuro vaifara nevamwe pa birthday party yavo. Floro akauya kuno ari mu missionary nevamwe vake avo vakadzokera kunyika kwake asi iye akaramba akashinga haana kudzokera. Floro akatanga kushanda kuHwange Diocese achirifata akaparidza uye kubhabhatidza vanhu vakawanda. Roman Catholic Church yose muZimbabwe irikumuchema. Sekuru Floro vakavaka Gokwe Diocese zvinosanganisira zvikoro, zvipatara, Shingai Training Centre, and other churches.

President of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Bishop Paul Horan, revealed that Floro was the Bishop of Gokwe from 2000 until 2017 when he retired from active ministry.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...