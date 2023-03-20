Zim Biker In Hot Pursuit With SA Police, Arrested In Tembisa

By-A 45-year-old Zimbabwean biker who crossed into South Africa illegally was arrested on Friday after a high-speed chase in Tembisa with officers from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

The spokesperson for the EMPD Constable Marie Mashishi said the man, who was riding a motorbike, initially ignored instructions to stop and later produced a “fake” Zimbabwean driving licence. IOL quoted Mashishi as saying:

On Friday 17 March 2023 at 1 pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Tembisa precinct officers arrested a 45-year-old male driver for being in possession of a doubtful official document in the Tembisa area.

Metro police officers busy with law enforcement on Andrew Mapheto Drive near Esangweni section made an attempt to stop a motorcyclist for riding inconsiderately.

A biker ignored instructions and a chase ensued, until he was cornered, on Straight-line Road, near the Caprivi entertainment centre.

The undocumented lawbreaker, from Zimbabwe, was handcuffed and taken to the Rabasotho police station after producing a fraudulent Zimbabwean-issued driver’s licence to officers.

A case of fraud has been registered and charges under the Immigration Act could be added against him.

Mashishi said the Zimbabwean man is set to appear before the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court soon.

The biker’s red Big Boy scooter was impounded by the police and was towed to the Tembisa EMPD precinct for safekeeping.

