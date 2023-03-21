Aspiring Zanu PF Candidate On The Run

Aspiring ZANU PF Mazowe West Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher Makwezva is on the run after he allegedly bashed a district party chairman on Sunday.

Makwezva of house number 11570 Hatclif, Harare and is employed at Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) is challenging Mazowe West MP Kazembe Kazembe.

Sources close to investigations allege he assaulted Chinga Tsekwende of plot 8 Wengi farm Concession after he told him that he would not stand with Kazembe in primary elections.

“Tsekwende is chairman for Munhangari district so Makwezva had come to campaign in that district but the chairman told him to try in some districts because his district is solidly behind Kazembe and that angered Makwezva hence he assaulted him with open hands,” said the source.

The matter was reported at Concession police under Rrb number 5168387.

