Man Dumps Wife Over Man

By A Correspondent- A woman claims her ex-husband has become gay after leaving her for another man.

She stated this in court yesterday, when she was claiming child support for their two-year-old son.

Loveness Chokuvamba filed a US$150 claim against her ex-husband, Agripah Chinzou, in Harare Civil Court yesterday.

“He works as a housing inspector for a housing cooperative and can afford to pay US$150, but he is highly irresponsible and neglects his child’s needs,” Chokuvamba explained.

She also told the court that her ex-husband had become gay after leaving her for his male lover.

“He left after stealing some of my property with a man he introduced to me as his friend.

“He is now apparently staying with that man as the ‘wife’,” she said.

In response, Chinzou offered US$50.

“I can only afford to pay US$50. I have no problem with taking care of the child.

“She is giving the wrong impression of my sexuality,” he said, without elaborating.

Magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini ordered Chinzou to pay US$80 in maintenance.

