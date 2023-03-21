By A Correspondent- A woman claims her ex-husband has become gay after leaving her for another man.
She stated this in court yesterday, when she was claiming child support for their two-year-old son.
Loveness Chokuvamba filed a US$150 claim against her ex-husband, Agripah Chinzou, in Harare Civil Court yesterday.
“He works as a housing inspector for a housing cooperative and can afford to pay US$150, but he is highly irresponsible and neglects his child’s needs,” Chokuvamba explained.
She also told the court that her ex-husband had become gay after leaving her for his male lover.
“He left after stealing some of my property with a man he introduced to me as his friend.
“He is now apparently staying with that man as the ‘wife’,” she said.
In response, Chinzou offered US$50.
“I can only afford to pay US$50. I have no problem with taking care of the child.
“She is giving the wrong impression of my sexuality,” he said, without elaborating.
Magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini ordered Chinzou to pay US$80 in maintenance.