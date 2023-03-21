Security Guard Shoots Self Over Cheating Wife

By A Correspondent- A 56 year old security guard allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Checheche after discovering that his wife was having extra-marital affairs.

Johane Chiweshe from Dambamuromo Village in Chipinge South committed suicide recently after making several suicide attempts before.

ZRP spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Inspector Nobert Muzondo, confirmed the incident which happened in Checheche on 07 March 2023. He said:

The now-late Johane Chiweshe who was employed as a security guard was on duty when the incident happened. He was armed with a 303 riffle. His workmate, Munyaradzi Gorivoto heard a gunshot around midnight and called out Chiweshe who did not respond. He alerted their superior, Enock Musasike, and he rushed to the scene. The two searched around the company premises and discovered that Chiweshe was already dead. His body was found lying facing upwards with blood oozing from his head. A report was made to the police who attended the scene and observed a gunshot wound on Chiweshe’s head. The 303 riffle was also discovered near Chiweshe’s hand with a magazine containing seven rounds. An empty cartridge was also discovered at the scene and the body was conveyed to St Peter’s Mission Hospital mortuary. Inquiries done indicate that Chiweshe had attempted suicide many times before.

Chiweshe’s neighbour who spoke to The Manica Post claimed that the now-deceased had accused his wife of infidelity several times. Said the neighbour:

Chiweshe accused his wife of infidelity several times. Their relationship was an on-and-off affair. His church members would intervene whenever the couple had a misunderstanding and they would reconcile. However, Chiweshe always told church members that his wife had not reformed from her old habits and because of this, he would end his life. He made several suicide attempts before. We don’t know why his employers gave him a gun at work as he had suicidal tendencies.

Chiweshe was buried in Dambamuromo Village on 11 March.

