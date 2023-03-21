Taxi Driver Attacked By Gun Wielding Robbers

By A Correspondent- A Rusape taxi driver is lucky to be alive after he was robbed, stripped naked, and dumped by gun-wielding robbers recently.

The taxi driver, Julius Jusa and his friend, Rasheed Chikwenya, were robbed of two cellphones, US$150 and the vehicle.

The duo was dumped in the bush at around midnight and had to seek help while naked.

ZRP spokesperson in Manicaland Province Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident to The Manica Post but he did not reveal when the robbery occurred. Said Insp Muzondo:

The incident happened near St Joseph’s Primary School Turn-off, along the Rusape-Hwedza Road. On the day in question, Mr Jusa, who was at OK Parking Area in Rusape, was approached by the three accused persons who asked him to transport them to St Joseph’s Primary School Turn-off. Mr Jusa asked Mr Chikwenya to accompany him. One of the suspects sat at the passenger’s seat, while the two and Mr Chikwenya sat at the back. One of the suspects told the driver to turn left towards St Joseph’s High School, but he refused. Sensing danger, the driver refused to stop the vehicle. The suspect who was on the passenger’s seat produced a pistol and fired a warning shot. He threatened to shoot Mr Jusa if he failed to comply with their orders. He ordered Mr Jusa, who was now in panic mode, to sit at the back while he took over the driving. He drove towards Hwedza Road. He ordered the two complainants to surrender their cellphones and threw the SIM cards outside. They reached Zindoga Turn-off and turned right. They drove for over two kilometres on a dirty road. The accused then stripped the complainants naked and took away their wallets with a combined US$158. They threw the clothes away and dumped the two in a bush. The duo later walked naked before they met a Good Samaritan who reported the matter to the police.

