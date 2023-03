Zanu PF Legislator Survives After Vehicle Plunges Into Dam During Campaign Trail

Makoni South legislator Misheck Mataranyika and his team missed death by a whisker after the Isuzu truck they were traveling in slipped, rolled three times and plunged into a dam during campaign trail in Mt Zinwe last week.

The car was retrieved from the dam after two days due to wet ground.

