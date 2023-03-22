Plumtree Residents Stung By Bees At Shopping Centre

By A Correspondent- Some Plumtree residents were stung by bees on 20 March at Dingumuzi shopping centre resulting in some sustaining serious injuries.

Authorities in the town have dismissed social media reports that someone died as the bees rampaged through the shopping centre.

A woman is admitted to Plumtree Hospital while over 15 people were treated and discharged on the same day, according to the Chronicle.

It is alleged that the swarm of bees emerged at one of the shops’ roof trusses.

Plumtree District Hospital acting medical officer Dr Joe Nganunu told the Chronicle that they treated 17 people on Monday. Nganunu added:

Of the 17, one person who is an elderly person is still admitted while the rest were treated and discharged the same day. We therefore denounce rumours circulating on social media which reports that two people stung by the bees have succumbed to injuries. It’s entirely false.

Plumtree Town Council acting secretary Mr Thembalami Nyoni said they suspect the bees were spooked and started attacking. Nyoni added:

The fire brigade team attended to the scene and doused a lady with water to clear the area and they also used smoke. The fire brigade team and rescue members from the community were also stung.

Remedies that can help alleviate the pain and swelling:

i). Remove the stinger: Use a flat object, such as a credit card, to scrape the stinger out of your skin. Do not use tweezers or pinch the stinger, as this may squeeze more venom into your skin. ii). Wash the area: Use soap and water to clean the area around the sting. iii). Apply ice: Applying ice to the sting can help reduce swelling and numb the area to relieve pain. Wrap the ice in a towel or cloth before applying it to your skin. iv). Use a topical cream: Over-the-counter creams such as hydrocortisone cream, calamine lotion, or a baking soda paste can help relieve itching and swelling. v). Take pain relievers: Over-the-counter pain relievers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help relieve pain and reduce swelling. vi). If you experience an allergic reaction or have difficulty breathing after a bee sting, seek medical attention immediately.

Here are some ways to avoid getting stung by bees:

a). Wear light-coloured clothes. b). Avoid using scented products. c). Stay calm and still if a bee is near you. d). Keep away from beehives or nests. e). Use insect repellent if needed. f). Cover your food and drinks when outside.

When a bee stings you, it can cause pain, swelling, and itching at the site of the sting. Some people may have an allergic reaction which can cause more serious symptoms like difficulty breathing. In rare cases, bee stings can cause systemic effects like fever or nausea.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 220 000 people die every year from bee stings, mostly due to allergic reactions.

