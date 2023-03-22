President Chamisa Invades Zanu PF Territory

Tinashe Sambiri|The interface meetings held by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa in the past few days have left Zanu PF honchos quaking in their boots.

That President Chamisa’s yellow revolution swept across Mashonaland West and Mashonaland East is a thorn in the flesh for Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ilk.

See President Chamisa’s brief statements on the interface meetings:

“YELLOW ROARS…Deep in Rural Mashonaland East today… We held our citizens Interface in Murehwa. A fantastic Citizens feedback and resilience. The future is exciting..#Godisinit.”

“… I was in Chief Charumbira’s area as we were laying to rest Mayor Mafumhe’s mother, Gogo Mafumhe in Bondolfi, Masvingo.

Chiefs, above politics, are an integral part of our national fabric as custodians of our culture, traditions and pride. We are #onepeople. RIP Gogo.”

“We will attract leaders who think quickly, deftly, wisely,sharply &out of the box across the political party divide.

We will focus incisive attention &leadership on growth, transformation, job creation,massive infrastructure development &nation building upon peace &reconciliation.”

