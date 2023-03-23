Henrietta Rushwaya One-to-One Debate With Hopewell Chin’ono Tonight

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation President Henrietta Rushwaya challenges Hopewell Chin’ono to a one-to-one public debate at 11pm Zim time, Thur 23 March 2023.

This will be a post Al Jazeera documentary 1st episode analysis focusing on 3 sides of the story, and featuring the Rushwaya (accused of fixing of or being linked to the journalist, Chin’ono’s arrest, plus those who did the investigation. Venue: ZimEye Twitter Spaces

Henrietta Rushwaya challenges Hopewell Chin'ono to a one-to-one public debate at 11pm Zim time, Thur 23 March 2023.



Post Al Jazeera analysis with 3 sides of the story, the accused Rushwaya, Chin'ono, and those who did the investigation. Venue: ZimEye. pic.twitter.com/yFXRQzUnkI — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 23, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...