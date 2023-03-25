Bayern Munich Sack Coach

FC Bayern announce the sacking of head coach Julian Nagelsmann with an immediate effect.

The gaffer joined the Bavarians less than two years.

The club has appointed Thomas Tuchel as his replacement until 2025.

A statement by Bayern confirmed the technical changes: “FC Bayern and head coach Julian Nagelsmann have parted company.

“This decision was taken by CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidžić in consultation with club president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel.”

Along with Nagelsmann, assistant coaches Dino Toppmöller, Benjamin Glück and Xaver Zembrod have also been released.

Commenting on the changes, Kahn said: “When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis – and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end.

“Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football. But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad – despite the Bundesliga title last year – has come to the fore less and less often. After the World Cup we have played less successfully and less attractively.

“The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future. That is why we have acted now. Personally and on behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching team, and wish everyone the best of luck for the future.”- Soccer24 News

