Munetsi Donates To The Needy

Marshall Munetsi is a lot of things. He is a versatile footballer who is very comfortable playing in midfield as well as in central defence.

He is arguably the best footballer in Zimbabwe right now and certainly destined for greatness.

But more importantly, the Mabvuku-bred star is a gift that keeps on giving.

French publication Prime Video Sport France, reports that Munetsi donates 10% of his monthly Stade de Reims salary to the development of his foundation in Zimbabwe.

The Warriors star’s foundation, the Munetsi Foundation, established in 2020, caters for many children in Mabvuku through the payment of school fees and donation of soccer kits.

Munetsi has also donated kits to Kadyamadare Primary School, in his home village in Mashonaland East. – Soccer24 News

