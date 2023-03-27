Manicaland Zanu PF Youth Boss In Vote Rigging Storm

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF Youth League boss Stanley Sakupwanya was on Sunday caught with over 2000 marked ballots papers

The youth boss who is fighting for the youth quota slot against Dunmore Mambondiani, was allegedly found with marked ballot papers for himself and acting provincial political commissar, Albert Nyakuedzwa.

Nyakuedzwa is fighting to take over from Makoni South MP Misheck Mataranyika.

“They were found with marked ballot papers in a truck in Nyazura and the youths wrestled against them and their teams until the ballot papers were taken away. A case was opened at Nyazura Police Station under RRB number RRB 5405812,”said a source who witnessed the fracas.

Zanu PF was over the weekend holding primary elections to chose candidates to represent the party in the forthcoming general elections.

A number of senior party heavy weights lost the primary polls and some had to use violence against their opponents.

The youth quota was recently introduced to promote the participation of young people in mainstream politics and they will be elected on proportional representation.

Sakupwanya was trailing Mambondiani who is the national youth member. He had to employ unorthodox means to take the seat away but this was stopped by alert youths.

“They were using a vehicle registration number AFU 7085 belonging to Albert Nyakuedzwa. In that car was Noreen Chipunza married to One Sydney Muzambi from Makoni district,” the source said

Those who caught the team trying to rig the internal polls include Fungai Nehanda and Kenneth Chaparapata.

The ballot papers were supposed to be delivered at Mukamba Primary school polling station in ward 28 of Makoni South Constituency in Makoni District,” the source said

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...