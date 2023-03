Weekend Sports Update

Premier Soccer League Full Time Results:

FC Platinum 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

Chicken Inn 1-0 Simba Bhora

Black Rhinos 0-1 Highlanders

Green Fuel 1-1 Herentals

Zimbabwe have won the Dafabet One Day International series after beating Netherlands by 7 wickets in the third and final match at Harare Sports Club.

