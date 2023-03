5 Zanu PF Members Perish In Horrific Crash

Five people died while several others were injured in a road accident that occurred in Buhera this Saturday.

The accident reportedly involved two trucks ferrying ZANU PF members who were participating in the party’s primary elections.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.- ZBC News

