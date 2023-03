Sikhala Court Update

Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala appeared at the Harare magistrates court today for trial on his obstruction of Justice case.

Unfortunately, the State claimed they needed time to look at some video evidence from the Defence

So the matter was postponed to Monday 3rd April 2023 at 10am at the Victim Friendly Court at the Harare Magistrates court fourth floor.

SOURCE; Daniel Molokele

