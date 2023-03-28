Zanu PF Primary Election Results Trickling In. Young Turks Sail Through

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Results for the Zanu-PF primary elections are still trickling in, with a mixed bag of young Turks and the old guard sailing through.

The results are however, still subject to confirmation by the Politburo.

Preliminary results announced by the party’s National Political Commissar Mike Bimha yesterday indicated that some ministers and veteran legislators fell by the wayside as the ruling party entrenches democracy and rejuvenated itself ahead of this year’s national harmonised elections.

In Bulawayo Central constituency, Tendai Charuka who was battling it out with Ernest Shora and Liberty Nyathi will represent the party in the harmonised elections while in Bulawayo North Nkosana Mkandla won.

The incumbent legislator for Bulawayo South Constituency Rajeshkumar Indukant Modi is uncontested, so is Finance and Economic Development Minster Professor Mthuli Ncube in Cowdray Park Constituency.

In Entumbane-Njube constituency, the party will be represented by Linda Chinamano, while Brian Samuriwo won in Emankandeni Luveve constituency.

In Lobengula-Magwegwe Butholezwe Ndlovu emerged victorious against Juliet Sibanda, Enoch Madzimure and Godwin Mugomba.

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi will be represented by Admire Masikati while Tavengwa Zidya will represent the party in Nketa constituency.

Nkulumani Constituency will be represented by Freedom Murechu.

In the Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency Cecilia Verenga won against Joseph Chuma and Tapiwa Moyo.

In Pumula Constituency, the party will be represented by Pumulani Nsingo.

In Budiriro North Constituency, Godwin Gomwe won while in Budiriro South Tatenda Makweya sailed through.

Mupindu Muchinerepi won in Glen Norah Constituency, while in Glen View North, Witness Zamanga will represent the party.

Offard Muchuwe sailed through in Glenview South constituency, while Nyasha Zenda will represent Harare Central.

Perennial contender Mavis Gumbo won in Harare East, while Patrick Zindoga will represent the party in Harare West constituency.

Tongesai Mudambo bounced back in Hatcliffe constituency, while Taka Mashonganyika will represent the party in Highfield constituency.

Biddle Gwasira won in Mt Pleasant Constituency, and Zanu-PF returnee Simon Chidakwa sailed through in Zengeza West constituency.

In Chimanimani East constituency, Joshua Sacko was uncontested, while in Chimanimani West constituency, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland province Nokuthula Matsikenyere lost to Wilson Maphosa.

Businessman and footballer Innocent Benza emerged victorious against Wellington Sakupwanya in Mutasa Central, while in Mutasa North Obey Bvute was the winner. Chido Sanyatwe bounced back in Nyanga North.

In Guruve North, Tendayi Pinduka won while in Guruve South the current National Assembly member Patrick Dutiro lost to Christopher Magomo.

Politburo member Kenneth Musanhi won in Bindura North constituency, while in Mazowe Central the incumbent legislator Sydney Chidamba lost to Maxmore Njanji.

In Mazowe South, Politburo member Fortune Chasi lost to Norbert Muzungunye, while in Mazowe West constituency Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe bounced back against Christopher Makwezva.

Minister of Energy and Power Development Zhemu Soda bounced back in Muzarabani North constituency.

In Marondera Central, Cleopas Kundiona emerged victorious against Dunmore Mutyambizi and Lawrence Katsiru, while in Marondera East constituency the current legislator Jeremiah Chiwetu lost to Vimbai Mutokonyi.

In Murewa South constituency, the incumbent Nyasha Masoka lost to Noah Mangondo, while in Ruwa Central Oswell Gwanzura emerged victorious against Central Committee member Tonderai Bosha.

In Goromonzi South, Tinashe Chikonye romped to victory while in Goromonzi West constituency Beatrice Nyamupinga bounced back against his perennial contender Bonface Mutize.

In Hurungwe Central constituency, Richard Ziki won, while in Hurungwe North Terrence Mukupe lost to Packs Muringazuva.

In Hungwe West, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Marry Mliswa-Chikoka lost to Kambuzuma Chinjai, while in Mhangura, Dr Douglas Mombeshora who is the Secretary for Health and Childcare bounced back. In our previous report, we erroneously reported that veteran politician Webster Shamu had lost the primary elections in Chegutu East, but we have since learnt that the results are still not finalised.

In Mokonde constituency Deputy Minister of Information and Publicity Kindness Paradza lost to Simbarashe Ziyambi, while in Zvimba North Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Marian Chombo emerged victorious. Francis Mukwangwariwa bounced back in Zvimba East constituency.

Albett Nguluvhe bounced back in Beitbridge East constituency, while in Beitbridge West Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ruth Maboyi lost to Thusani Ndoo.

Dingumuzi Phuti was uncontested in Bulilima constituency while in Gwanda North, Lungisani Ncube sailed through. In Gwanda South, veteran politician and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South Abedinico Ncube lost to veteran broadcaster Omphile Marupi.

In Mangwe constituency, Sindisiwe Mleya won, while in Matobo Edgar Moyo has the highest number of votes. Our previous report had stated that Zanu-PF Provincial Chairman Mangaliso Ndhlovu lost the primary elections in Matabeleland South, but we have been advised that he did not contest.

Soul Ncube will represent the party in Matobo-Mangwe while Farai Taruvinga will represent the party in Insiza North constituency. Andrew Langa bounced back in Insiza South.

Bimha said the just ended Zanu-PF primary elections were subject to a number of changes until the results are endorsed by the Politburo.

He emphasised that the National Command Centre is the only authority that will announce the results. More results will be announced today.

The elections attracted an overwhelming response in terms voter turnout forcing the party to extend the voting period in some areas.

Bimha said a special ad-hoc tribunal will meet today to consider complaints, some of which will affect the results.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...