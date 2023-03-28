Zim Celeb Arrested In SA

By-A South Africa-based Zimbabwean actor, Jerome Galiao, has been arrested for allegedly bashing his wife, Nerissa.

Jerome, 38, who is known for starring in South African soap, Scandal, as Dr Nyasha Mugari, is expected to appear in court , facing a domestic violence charge.

The matter was reported at Linden Police Station under reference number CAS 280/3/2023.

Contacted for comment, his wife Nerissa demanded some privacy.

“I want some privacy at this time,” said Nerissa.

A close source told H-Metro:

“Jerome is in police custody in Randburg. He was arrested last night for domestic violence.

“He is in the cells and will appear in court on Tuesday (today).

“You can contact SAPS for more information. This is not the first time he has bashed her.”

Jerome made a breakthrough as an actor on the Zimbabwean drama series, Estate Blues, and was also a presenter on the ZBC show, Youth.com.

He made his first appearance as a new character on e.tv’s soap, Scandal, on December 28 last year.

Jerome is also a model and has featured on a number of TV adverts for leading brands like Playboy, Spar Braai Master, Standard Bank and Outsurance.

He is also a fitness trainer, who spends a lot of his time in the gym and is a brown belt judo marshal.

He has always portrayed himself just like an ordinary folk next door.

“I am a Zimbabwean by birth, born in Harare and grew up in Ardbennie/Mbare,” he told myafrikamag.com.

“Yes, I grew up in the hood, climbing trees in the yard and playing slug (foozeball) at the shops like most kids.

“I went to Ardbennie Primary School then on to Prince Edward Boys High School.”

He added:

“I just want to say to all those who follow me and have seen my journey thank you for those little inspiring messages.

“From here I can only go further up the ladder. I am now living the dream as my reality.

“If ever you want something, go for it, do not let anyone sidetrack you or say it’s not possible.

“As long as you believe you can and the vision is one that is attainable, stay consistent, don’t worry about who you might lose along the way.

“You will meet the right people at the finish line who are waiting to celebrate you.”

