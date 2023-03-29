Son Watches As Mom Pleasures Self With Lover

Spread the love

A 24-year-old man from Bulawayo’s Thorngrove suburb allegedly sneaked into his mother’s bedr00m to watch her while she was having ƨǝx with her l0ver.

His mother, even after noticing him, allegedly continued being int!mate as if he wasn’t seeing anything.

A court heard that Algernon Antony (24) watched his mother Tiffany Antony (43) while she was nɑkǝd between the sheets with her l0ver.

The sh0cked mother told the court: “Your Worship, I was with my b0yfriǝnd in my bedr00m then my son Algernon entered while I was having ƨǝx with my partner.”

“I tried to tell him to move away but he would not listen as he kept watching us for several minutes,” she said.

The man appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to Thursday next week for trial.

— BMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...