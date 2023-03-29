Health
Why You Need Protective Wear In Mining
29 March 2023
By Dr Ellane Simon

PPE in mining
Worn to minimize exposure to various hazards.

Examples of PPE include gloves, steel-toed footwear, eye protection, protective hearing devices (earplugs, muffs), hard hats, respirators and reflective clothing.
Gloves – prevent scrapes and abrasions.

Footwear- should be water proof and a puncture proof sole.

Eye protection- prevent dirt and dust floating around the mine from going into the eyes. Also keep chemicals from splashing into the eyes.
Protective hearing devices- to prevent irreversible hearing loss from loud machines, tools and vehicles miners use
Hard hats- protect the miner from water and falling objects
Respirators- prevent from dust exposure which may cause chronic lung disease in the long run.
Reflective clothing- for workers to be recognized easily.

