Why You Need Protective Wear In Mining

Spread the love

By Dr Ellane Simon

PPE in mining

Worn to minimize exposure to various hazards.

Examples of PPE include gloves, steel-toed footwear, eye protection, protective hearing devices (earplugs, muffs), hard hats, respirators and reflective clothing.

Gloves – prevent scrapes and abrasions.

Footwear- should be water proof and a puncture proof sole.

Eye protection- prevent dirt and dust floating around the mine from going into the eyes. Also keep chemicals from splashing into the eyes.

Protective hearing devices- to prevent irreversible hearing loss from loud machines, tools and vehicles miners use

Hard hats- protect the miner from water and falling objects

Respirators- prevent from dust exposure which may cause chronic lung disease in the long run.

Reflective clothing- for workers to be recognized easily.

Compiled by Zimbabwe Online Health Centre in partnership with Three Wingers Enterprises

🟣 Zimbabwe Online Health Centre

Facebook page :Zimbabwe Online Health Centre

email :[email protected]

Twitter :zimonlinehealthcentre

@zimonlinehealt1

YouTube: zimbabwe online health centre

Instagram: Zimonlinehealth

Website:www.zimonlinehealthcentre.co.zw

Compiled by Three Wingers Enterprises

🟣Three Wingers Enterprises

Facebook: Gold Mining Consultancy Zimbabwe

Website: https://www.threewingersenterprises.com

Call /WhatsApp 0774028830

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...