Al-Jazeera Releases Part 2 #GOLDMAFIA Today

By Farai D Hove | Today is part 2 of Al Jazeera’s docu-series (8pm UK time), #GOLDMAFIA and yesterday Presidential Spokesman George Charamba threatened to go after journalists reporting on the ongoing documentary series, #GOLD MAFIA.

Meet Rikki Doolan. An English preacher with high-level connections in Zimbabwe.

Doolan claims he can secure a meeting with the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

But it will cost $200,000.

Can he deliver on his promise? #GoldMafia https://t.co/GV1kXLtbBb pic.twitter.com/ogZ0Vt4jlw — Al Jazeera Investigations (@AJIunit) March 29, 2023

The documentary, broadcasting every Thursday till its part 4, reveals deep but large scale gold smuggling and money laundering being executed by notorious launderers between Zimbabwe, UAE, and UK.

The implicated smugglers have direct connections to the central bank, RBZ for several years to date.

Writing earlier in the day, Charamba said, “we will go after you if you elect to defame people on flimsy of privileges of false journalism. ”

He then thereafter warned the media about what he termed, trying to become “heroes of Al Jazeera, as did your counterpart in Egypt.”

The threats drew condemnation from leading media watchdogs with the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators holding a public engagement expressing concern over the statements by Charamba. Click here to listen.

